Blade & Soul’s Unreal Engine 4 update goes live today — here are the patch notes

We’ve been covering this update’s arrival for a long while, and now it’s finally arriving. It’s Blade & Soul’s big Unreal Engine 4 upgrade update, and it’s launching today, bringing with it a whole lot of new content on top of the expected visual upgrade as the patch notes can attest.

On top of the big attractions of the patch like the new Dual Blade class and the new dungeon, the update will also introduce four new events, ramp up the maximum number of character slots to 14, add glove and belt accessories, update the UI, and renew character presets among other things. The patch notes also outline some new achievements to earn, updates to daily and weekly quests, and a host of adjustments to classes. All in all, there is whole lot to read.

