Guild Wars 2: I’m a lich, I’m a lich, oh the lich is back… as this week’s Living World freebie

While longtime Guild Wars 2 veterans are looking ahead to the DirectX 11 beta and next End of Dragons elite spec beta events coming on September 21st, there’s a little something for lapsed players in the meantime in the form on the ongoing Return to Living World revisits. The repromote of Season 4 got underway two weeks ago, which means that this week, we’re on episode 3, dubbed Long Live the Lich. Originally launched in June of 2018, this episode features a plague and a truly awful bad guy. Yes, I’m still talking about a video game. It’s also the episode that introduces the rollerbeetle mount.

As usual, all you’ve gotta do to claim the episode for three is log in and check your mail this week. Even if you haven’t bought Path of Fire, you can still claim it to play on your toons in the future when and if you do.

“Return to Living World continues with Season 4! Log in and pick up an unlock token for this week’s spotlight episode, ‘Long Live the Lich.’ You’ll need to upgrade your account with Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire to play the content, but you can still unlock it to play later if you don’t own the expansion.”