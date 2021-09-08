Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has banned over 1,600 accounts for hateful behavior

The devs of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis are letting players know that hateful or discriminatory behavior in the game will not fly. A tweeted image touches on the subject, mentioning that over 1,600 accounts have already faced discipline for engaging in such behavior while also admitting that more will be done to continue to combat toxicity in its game. This includes stiffer penalties like account suspension and improving the processes which identify toxic player behavior.

In other PSO2:NGS news, the Sonic collaboration event page got a small tweak, noting that requirements needed to get rewards for its group-centric task were updated due to an error. The requirement of spending money to get certain cosmetics, however, hasn’t changed.



pic.twitter.com/gavHh3Fb2H — Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Global (@play_pso2) September 7, 2021