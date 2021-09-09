ArcheAge turns seven years old, offers cosmetics and consumables for coins

ArcheAge is turning seven years old, and Gamigo is turning on the party in both the original game and ArcheAge Unchained. And by party, I mean farming coins.
“Gathering your 7th Anniversary Coins is easy! A button activated in the lower-left corner of the UI will grant an Anniversary Coin every 30 minutes, 10 times a day per account. Looking for more coins to use? Complete the level 30 daily quest available from the Jake Doll NPC in Mirage Isle for an additional Anniversary Coin!”
Players will be trading in their coins for cosmetics, decor, consumables, and titles. The event runs through September 30th.
Source: Official site
