Blade & Soul’s UE4 graphics update and Dual Blade class have officially arrived

As promised, Blade and Soul’s massive UE4 graphics upgrade went live late last night – probably while the bulk of you were sleeping. “[T]he game has been upgraded to Unreal Engine 4 to improve graphics, network optimization, performance, and more. No player progression will be affected by the update,” NCsoft declared this morning.
“Dual Blades have two specializations: The Way of the Shifting Blades and the Way of the Lotus; each with different gameplay mechanics. The Way of the Shifting Blades is a high skill-cap specialization, which focuses on switching between the Skyfang, Skyblade, and Fangblade stances. Players must weave stance changes in-between attack rotations – with each stance unlocking several situational abilities. With high combo potentials and high damage output, Way of the Shifting Blades is deadly poetry in motion. The Way of the Lotus on the other hand, requires players to be precise with resource management. The specialization conjures imagery of a swordfighter under falling lotus blossoms, unleashing a deadly floral flourish. Player attacks build Petals, which unlocks the Primordia effect, which can buff and enhance other combat skills. Being able to effectively stack and trigger Primordia at the right time will be the key to unleashing the combos of this stalwart swordfighter.”
As part of the launch festivities, NCsoft has rolled out a Call to Arms event for new and returning players and a Soul Arena event. There will also be a login event kicking off September 22nd.
It looks great…. but will this attract players to come back?
they literally butchered the original artstyle, they made the game even more pain in the ass with new systems, game is still massively P2W beyond reason. They literally just upgraded the engine for visual appearance and that’s it, the fps is still shit the netcode and servers are still the same, except now you dont have the insane stuttering that you previously couldn’t properly play without editing your game. Might attract some people because there’s nothing to play now and when people realize how garbage NW is they’ll go back to older games and since UE4 graphical upgrade is a nice buzz combo they’ll try it out for a week or two to later realize without spending 100-200$ a month on cashshop events they can forget clearing newest content or just play +10h a day with 10 alts doing weeklies/dailies all the time for 2-3 years to catch up to “now” end game lmao.