Neverwinter’s next campaign, Echoes of Prophecy, totes along free and paid battlepasses

PWE and Cryptic announced this morning that they’re launching a new campaign – with what looks like two tiers of battle pass – for Neverwinter . Dubbed Echoes of Prophecy, the content will launch as a free offering on PC and console on the same date, October 1st, followed by a second and third “milestone” on November 1st and December 1st

“In Echoes of Prophecy, rumors of oddities in the Weave have spread from the frozen north of Icewind Dale to the sweltering southeastern Dambrath as the Cult of the Dragon has made a return to the city of Neverwinter. Alongside the legendary Sage of Shadowdale Elminster Aumar and the gathering factions forming the Shield of the North, players investigate this mysterious phenomenon and search for answers in hopes of bringing peace to Faerûn once more. The epic campaign for Echoes of Prophecy will take place over three unique milestones. With the first milestone launching on PC and consoles on October 1, adventurers start their investigation of the Cult of the Dragon’s return and confront the cult’s powerful priests to stop their plans. The remaining milestones evolve the story of Echoes of Prophecy as players continue to uncover details behind the cult’s return and why there are strange new alterations to the Weave.”

It pretty much sounds like the standard Neverwinter campaign, but coupled with limited-time achievements and loot – and yes, with a “premium battle pass” too with “additional rewards.” PWE has yet to clarify what those might be or how much this will cost.

“Along with new story content and challenging enemies, each milestone will bring limited-time rewards, including new mounts, cosmetic items and emotes,” the studio does says. “For every milestone, adventurers will automatically unlock free, unique rewards by logging in, playing through the campaign and completing repeatable quests. Additionally, players can purchase the premium battle pass to earn additional rewards.”

Source: Press release