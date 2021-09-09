New customization for Highmountain Tauren datamined in World of Warcraft’s patch 9.1.5 files

When World of Warcraft’s developers first announced that Nightborne and Lightforged Draenei were getting more customization options, it was with a statement that Highmountain Tauren were next on the list. Many people assumed this meant more options coming in a future patch, but new datamining in the patch 9.1.5 files suggests that “next” meant “very shortly” because there are already a ton of new customization options for Highmountain player characters in the patch.

Assuming all of this goes live with the patch itself (and there’s no real reason to assume it won’t at this point), we expect players of Highmountain characters will have new horn styles, body colors, hair options, tail accessories, and headdresses. There’s a lot here, so check out the full preview of what’s hidden in the patch files and hope for more options for some of the underserved Allied Races possibly coming along sooner rather than later. No plans have been announced yet, but it would fit the theme.