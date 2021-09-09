New customization for Highmountain Tauren datamined in World of Warcraft’s patch 9.1.5 files

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
I'm not exaggerating when I say that I had Highmountain unlocked without any intent of ever using it.

When World of Warcraft’s developers first announced that Nightborne and Lightforged Draenei were getting more customization options, it was with a statement that Highmountain Tauren were next on the list. Many people assumed this meant more options coming in a future patch, but new datamining in the patch 9.1.5 files suggests that “next” meant “very shortly” because there are already a ton of new customization options for Highmountain player characters in the patch.

Assuming all of this goes live with the patch itself (and there’s no real reason to assume it won’t at this point), we expect players of Highmountain characters will have new horn styles, body colors, hair options, tail accessories, and headdresses. There’s a lot here, so check out the full preview of what’s hidden in the patch files and hope for more options for some of the underserved Allied Races possibly coming along sooner rather than later. No plans have been announced yet, but it would fit the theme.

Source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Most recently, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline.
