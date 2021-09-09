The Elder Scrolls Online is hosting heavy metal-themed contests for the entire month of September

If you thought the collaboration between heavy metal band Trivium and The Elder Scrolls Online began an ended with a guitar giveaway, you’d be wrong indeed, as the game is also hosting several smaller contests through the month of September, all with a heavy metal bent as #ESORocksOut.

Players who want to participate are instructed to follow the game’s Twitter account or Instagram account, complete certain tasks, and share their results with the above hashtag. Tasks run every three days until September 27th, and run the gamut from writing Daedra-themed bard lyrics to putting together a heavy metal-style costume to coming up with heavy metal band names. Three winners will be drawn and randomly get prizes like a Torchbug pet, 1500 Crows, or codes for ESO’s standard edition or Blackwood upgrade. The calendar of activities can be seen after the cut.

