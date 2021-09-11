Blizzard’s Vicarious Visions says bringing Diablo II to consoles was ‘a labor of love’

With Diablo II: Resurrected’s launch a couple of weeks away, Blizzard’s Vicarious Visions is taking the opportunity to share about how the project was more complicated than one might first assume. On top of bringing the client and graphics up to speed for modern computers, the studio also — for the first time — had to create a console edition of Diablo II, saying that the project was a “labor of love.”

This wasn’t as simple, due to the multi-platform nature of the game. “Having cross-progression gave us a robust set of restrictions and guidelines to adhere to. Because of this, while we couldn’t make any game changes, we focused on changing how the content can be experienced on a new platform,” Vicarious Visions Design Director Robert Gallerani said.

The biggest challenge, the studio said, was reworking the controls for controller, including targeting and looting. The Nintendo Switch’s unique play-on-the-go feature also required some finessing to swap between an online TV and offline portable screen.

Blizzard and Vicarious Visions also created an “auto-party” feature to help console players to group up for multiplayer. Players also have the ability to use their friends list to create parties.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released on September 23rd for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo. We recently weighed in on the game’s state in our Not So Massively column.

Source: Diablo
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Most recently, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline.
