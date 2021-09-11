RuneLite HD mod announces a Monday launch date after ‘fruitful’ talks with Jagex

Earlier in the week we reported on some community uproar with Old School RuneScape and the creator of a graphical mod for the game known as RuneLite HD. Jagex had sent out a letter demanding that the mod be shut down hours before it was set to release due to the fact that the devs were making their own visual adjustments, which resulted in a communal furor including a sit-in protest in-game and the eventual start of negotiations between Jagex and RuneLite HD’s creator.

This past Friday saw those discussions bear results, as the mod author announced that RuneLite HD will release on Monday, September 13th, free for all players. In addition, the modder will be collaborating with Jagex on the project going forward in order for it to keep in line with the dev studio’s vision. “This is not a compromise, it is something I had dreamed of while working on this project,” writes the modder. “Discussions with Jagex have been fruitful and we have reached an agreement that I am personally very happy with.”