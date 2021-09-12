Destiny 2 releases its revamped Trials of Osiris, touts anti-cheat progress, and recounts seven years of updates

It’s time once more to face the Trials. This past Friday saw Destiny 2 bring back the Trials of Osiris, this time with a number of revamps that the devs at Bungie previously discussed. This includes an overhaul of rewards, the addition of Trials reputation and Trials Engrams, and a few ruleset changes. It also introduces a new fusion rifle. The link above offers a full set of patch notes to peruse.

The newsletter then moves on to talk about the soft launch of the BattleEye anti-cheat software, which first arrived with the launch of Season of the Lost. While hard numbers aren’t shared in the post, it does confirm that BattleEye has helped the devs find “numerous” cheaters, and things are progressing well enough that the team is able to roll out automatic bans for certain types of cheating.

Finally, the game’s weekly newsletter is a reference to Destiny 2’s seventh anniversary, an event that was expounded upon in a rather personal dev blog. The post looks back at the very first moment the game was revealed all the way through its updates leading up to the incoming Witch Queen expansion, framed with various pieces of concept art and update flavor text the team created along the way.