MMO Week in Review: Elyon’s delay, Crowfall’s layoffs, New World’s beta

We got a bit of bad news this week from two fledgling MMOs: Crowfall suffered a round of layoffs that the studio has attempted to downplay, and Elyon delayed its launch to October and changed its business model to improve its success chances here in the west.

Meanwhile, New World launched its final beta test, LOTRO began testing major content for this fall’s Fate of Gundabad, Neverwinter announced plans for battle passes, Blade & Soul rolled out its UE4 graphics update, and Raph Koster is building a sandbox MMO and the metaverse. And of course, every gamer got to enjoy the drama of the conclusion of the Epic v. Apple lawsuit.

