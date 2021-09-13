Black Desert Mobile is introducing the Mystic class on September 14

Players of Black Desert Mobile will soon get the option to punch enemies right in the mouth as a female character, as the game will be introducing the Mystic class in an update arriving tomorrow, September 14th. The Mystic wields a Cestus and Vambrace, unleashing multiple fast attacks on foes instead of big, heavy single blows.

In addition to the Mystic, the game’s next update will be introducing some class balancing changes, updates to the East Valencia region, a new world boss to punch (or attack with other weapons or magic), and some new events to take part in. Ahead of that, Pearl Abyss is marking the company’s 11th anniversary with free goodies for every Black Desert game, including mobile, PC, and the standalone battle royale title Shadow Arena.





