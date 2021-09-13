Fortnite brings back the mysterious cubes and adds a Carnage skin in Chapter 2 Season 8

The attack against the mothership is over, Dr. Sloane has revealed her ultimate plan to double-cross players, and now there are cubes all over the place once more as a result of the spaceship crash landing on the island, corrupting anything they touch. Welcome to Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite.

The primary hook of this season’s overarching narrative is the cubes and their influence, which is bringing more than corruption; it’s also tearing open portals to a monster-filled realm known as the Sideways. This influence can be seen in certain areas of the island known as Sideways Zones, which brings some of the realm’s monsters to the area. Luckily, players can combat these monsters with unique weapons like the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun.

In addition, there are Shadow Stones that players can find scattered across the island that lets them turn into a shadow apparition for a limited time, and the season brings an overarching community initiative that asks players to turn in Bars to construction sites for Turret Stations and decide which new weapons to develop and unvault.



Naturally, there’s an all-new battle pass as well, featuring some unique skins from the game’s universe and another cross-promotional skin that lets players dress up as Carnage from the Spider-Man universe. There’s also a new trailer setting the season’s scene, which can be watched below.