Yet another top Google Stadia executive has left the project

If you were thinking that eventually the long long of bad things happening to Google Stadia was eventually going to run out, well, you’re probably right, but the day is not today. Following the loss of its VP and head of product last spring and the closure of its internal games division at the top of the year, Stadia has now lost its director of games.

As ZDNet reports, Jack Buser had been on the Stadia project for more than five years and as the director of games had been responsible for recruiting developers and publishers to the platform and setting up those partnerships. But he’s moving elsewhere within Google now: He’ll be Google Cloud’s Director of Global Gaming Solutions, which might just be a hint about the company’s shifting ambitions and attention.

Google spun the move as a positive one, touting the fact that it’s now added 200 games to the platform; a rep for the company said Buser will “help open doors for broader strategic partnerships with customers across YouTube, Stadia, and more.” General Manager Phil Harrison will continue on to lead Stadia as it is now.