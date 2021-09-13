Yet another top Google Stadia executive has left the project

If you were thinking that eventually the long long of bad things happening to Google Stadia was eventually going to run out, well, you’re probably right, but the day is not today. Following the loss of its VP and head of product last spring and the closure of its internal games division at the top of the year, Stadia has now lost its director of games.
As ZDNet reports, Jack Buser had been on the Stadia project for more than five years and as the director of games had been responsible for recruiting developers and publishers to the platform and setting up those partnerships. But he’s moving elsewhere within Google now: He’ll be Google Cloud’s Director of Global Gaming Solutions, which might just be a hint about the company’s shifting ambitions and attention.
Google spun the move as a positive one, touting the fact that it’s now added 200 games to the platform; a rep for the company said Buser will “help open doors for broader strategic partnerships with customers across YouTube, Stadia, and more.” General Manager Phil Harrison will continue on to lead Stadia as it is now.
Man, there’s just no real good news for Stadia. I’m thinking about the Stadia versions of games out like Outriders and how it’s been seemingly abandoned (for lack of resources) while the game still struggles onwards. It’s so bad that it’s a bit of a running joke even with the CM (great dude!) who continues to promise Stadia owners that they haven’t been forgotten. Man I can’t believe how much of a mess that game is while they continue to tease “more coming” despite the game still being pretty significantly flawed.
BACK ON TOPIC – His move to a cloud gaming position is…odd…but maybe Google have a lot of valuable data on their Stadia beta test so that they can roll out a “better” cloud gaming solution?
Not unlike a necromancer guiding a shambling undead horror along.
[“stadia is still a thing?” comment]