Diablo II Resurrected drums up hype for its September 23 release with a new cinematic trailer

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

We’re now roughly a week away before the remastered version of Diablo II makes its way to release. However, is it really a game release unless there’s a big stylish cinematic trailer that premieres before the game does? Luckily, Blizzard hasn’t missed that step and has indeed put out a flashy cinematic before the game goes live on Thursday, September 23rd.

As one would expect out of a cinematic trailer, this video is all about the game’s cinematics that hint at Diablo II’s overarching story, which probably isn’t going to be a surprise to a lot of vets of the game. That said, it most certainly looks a whole lot prettier than it did back in the day.

Our own Tyler’s impressions of the game during a beta test found Diablo II Resurrected to be “a lot of old school jank in a pretty wrapper,” so perhaps temper your expectations a bit as you watch the trailer below. Even if it is a significant visual upgrade.

source: YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Most recently, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: