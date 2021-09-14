Diablo II Resurrected drums up hype for its September 23 release with a new cinematic trailer

We’re now roughly a week away before the remastered version of Diablo II makes its way to release. However, is it really a game release unless there’s a big stylish cinematic trailer that premieres before the game does? Luckily, Blizzard hasn’t missed that step and has indeed put out a flashy cinematic before the game goes live on Thursday, September 23rd.

As one would expect out of a cinematic trailer, this video is all about the game’s cinematics that hint at Diablo II’s overarching story, which probably isn’t going to be a surprise to a lot of vets of the game. That said, it most certainly looks a whole lot prettier than it did back in the day.

Our own Tyler’s impressions of the game during a beta test found Diablo II Resurrected to be “a lot of old school jank in a pretty wrapper,” so perhaps temper your expectations a bit as you watch the trailer below. Even if it is a significant visual upgrade.

