Grab a Fiesta Online mount and costume voucher in honor of Realm of the Gods

Back in August, we covered the news that Gamigo’s Fiesta Online had released an expansion called Realm of the Gods, and as we noted, it was indeed a real expansion, with three new zones, 100 new quests, and a level cap bump to 140. In celebration of that launch, the studio has granted Massively OP keys for a voucher that will provide time-limited unlocks for the Titania mount and the Teva’s Lotus Costume for players of the game. The Titan mount is a seven-day unlock with 280 speed, while the Teva’s Lotus Costume offers 10% damage and 4% defense and crit for seven days.

Here’s how to redeem your code:

1) Log in to the Fiesta Online website (this is a tracking link, not an affiliate link; we don’t make money from this);

2) Click on “voucher” in the account options panel;

3) Enter your code and click on “redeem voucher”;

4) Items should show up in your premium inventory in-game.

Do note that these keys are valid only for accounts that are at least 30 days old, but the promo doesn’t expire until the end of October, so you have time to to the 30 days and then use your key!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

