Lost Ark previews four regions of Luterra as we wait for the new 2022 launch

So you’re bummed about Lost Ark getting the boot to 2022. I get it. You know what might make you feel better? Lore! That’s Amazon’s plan, anyway, as the game’s latest dev blog says it’s going to “spend the coming months touring some of the continents found across Arkesia” and then sets out exploring four of them on Luterra itself:

Rethramis, the cathedral city founded by priests who worship the God of Light and who apparently cast life sentences on those who try to read their secret books;

Yudia, the land of magic salt, so it’s perfect for many of our commenters;

West Luterra, a stock fantasy region founded by a heroic king and beset by war;

and East Luterra, which has been peaceful and rich for 500 years, oh and they have all the food.

It’s gonna be a long wait.