Massively OP Podcast Episode 338: No power in the multiverse can stop Raph Koster

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Elyon’s delay, Crowfall’s layoffs, LOTRO’s newest class, New World’s open beta, Raph Koster’s multiverse, and when leaving MMOs isn’t as easy an option as you might assume.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Runes of Magic, Fallout 76, Star Wars Galaxies
- News: Elyon delays, goes F2P — also Lost Ark
- News: New World runs open beta
- News: Crowfall goes through layoffs
- News: LOTRO tests Brawler and LIs 3.0
- News: Raph Koster is getting ambitious
- Mailbag: When leaving an MMO isn’t an option
- Mailbag: Is WoW still an MMO?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 338
- Podcast theme: “Hunting” from LOTRO
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
