Star Wars: The Old Republic makes a mystery merchant always available

According to Wookieepedia, the man known as Kai Zykken is “a male Human who was captain of the Corellian Run Scoundrels, a pirate gang during the Galactic War. A persistent rumor was that Zykken once kidnapped the adult daughter of Viril Shu, a corporate magnate on the planet Denon. Rather than ransom her, Zyyken unsuccessfully attempted to woo her into marrying him, thus allowing Zykken access to Shu’s fortune.”

And as you’re scratching your head going, “Why would you bother me with obscure Star Wars trivia that’s only useful if we’re playing nerdy Scrabble and I need a triple word score with a Z and a Y?” I’ll ham-handedly segue into telling you that Star Wars: The Old Republic’s latest patch makes Kai Zykken far more available than he used to be. BioWare changed it so that this “Merchant of Mystery” is constantly present to sell unique wares.

Game Update 6.3.2a also made some home decor tradable, fixed some boss loot in a few flashpoints, and created a workaround for a bugged title.