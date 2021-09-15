Aion’s European version kicks off its anniversary celebration

It’s been 12 years for Aion running on European servers, and unfortunately it looks like the game’s carnival barker does not particularly care. Seriously, look at the face on that guy. That is the face of not giving a damn. That is someone who is not excited by the game’s 12-year anniversary celebration, and frankly, it’s kind of upsetting. There’s a lot of stuff coming to the game to celebrate! Are you really going to let Trab there throw cold water on the whole affair? (It is assumed his name is Trab.)

