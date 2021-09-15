EverQuest II announces Visions of Vetrovia expansion, while EverQuest kicks off Fun Fall event

Are you ready to go on a new expedition with EverQuest II? Then set sail for this fall’s expansion, Visions of Vetrovia. Daybreak just announced this seafaring pack, which sounds piratey indeed: “An enterprising captain by the name of Douglan Wakerunner is convinced there are uncharted lands still waiting to be found! He has convinced the Far Seas Trading Company to invest in his endeavor and is now looking to hire a few good adventurers to join his crew.”

While the expansion doesn’t yet have a date set (history tells us that November or December is a sure bet), players can jump into a prelude adventure right now that includes repeatable adventure quests and tradeskill quests.

Over in EverQuest, the Fun Fall Event is running from now through September 27th. This is basically a series of bonuses that rotate weekly. Daybreak also put its Claws of Veeshan expansion on sale for 25% off through October 11th.