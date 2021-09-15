PlanetSide 2 brings its retooled player starting experience online in today’s update

Today is the day that new players to PlanetSide 2 get to experience some new onboarding. The shooter’s newest update is set to go live today and it’s bringing a host of tutorial adjustments designed to make starting up more informative, dynamic, and fun.

The update isn’t only just about getting newbies used to which part of the gun to point at people (pro tip: the noisy end faces forward). There are also some colorblind options being introduced, some overall graphical improvements, and some adjustments to missions, vehicles, infantry, and implants. The game’s patch notes have all of the details players could possibly ask for.

In other PS2 news, Rogue Planet Games has decided to cast a spotlight on senior technical animator David Thornfield, asking him questions about how animation in the shooter is done and granting him a moment to offer advice to anyone hoping to break into the industry. It’s an interesting little look behind the scenes. After all, these rifles and tanks don’t move themselves.



🚨The New Player Experience drops tomorrow!

✅From character creation to quality of life, a lot has gone into this update. Check the PC patch notes here: https://t.co/vn695oqcj9

PC+PS4 Maintenance begins Tomorrow 9/15 @ 6am PT (3pm CEST). Downtime may be up to 4 hrs. #PlanetSide2 pic.twitter.com/csDR3ilq6U — PlanetSide 2 (@planetside2) September 15, 2021