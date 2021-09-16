Combat style testing for Star Wars The Old Republic now moves to the Assassin and Sorcerer classes

Public testing for the new combat styles of Star Wars: The Old Republic’s classes rolls on. As of yesterday, the game’s PTR has started testing for the Sith Assassin and Sith Sorcerer, granting both classes their opportunity to be put through their paces.

As with other class adjustments, the idea is to make the Assassin and Sorcerer easier to understand while maintaining their class identity, once more reducing the quantity of their respective abilities but maintaining what makes them tick.

The design goals and the decisions behind these adjustments are pretty much a copy-paste of what’s been said before. That said, with this next round of testing and with testing now looking at two advanced classes per round — the Sniper and Operative had a testing round earlier — it would seem that the Legacy of the Sith’s arrival is fast approaching.

