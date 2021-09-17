Final Fantasy XIV posts its fourth anniversary story ahead of the live letter this evening

Another Friday means that it’s time for another installment of the Final Fantasy XIV anniversary fiction, and this one is taking aim at a largely unnoticed character. Kan-E-Senna is definitely an important figure, but very little storytelling focuses around her or her particular struggles. So it’s a refreshing change to get a portrait of who she is and what her mental struggles were before the Calamity in the most recent anniversary story. It’s a peek into an otherwise fairly quiet individual.

