Final Fantasy XIV posts its fourth anniversary story ahead of the live letter this evening

Another Friday means that it’s time for another installment of the Final Fantasy XIV anniversary fiction, and this one is taking aim at a largely unnoticed character. Kan-E-Senna is definitely an important figure, but very little storytelling focuses around her or her particular struggles. So it’s a refreshing change to get a portrait of who she is and what her mental struggles were before the Calamity in the most recent anniversary story. It’s a peek into an otherwise fairly quiet individual.tonight’s Letter from the Producer which will go into detail about battle changes and job adjustments with the game’s next expansion, Endwalker. The letter starts at 10:00 p.m. EDT and will include live translation from Japanese to English, so you know it’s going to be a big one even beyond what the content of the letter would imply.
I’m very curious about any job changes, I’m especially interested in MCH but I find the class plays well so don’t really want anything changed, barring maybe giving the job some extra group utility or something of that nature.