Sea of Thieves teases underwater adventuring arriving with Season 4 on September 23

Looking forward to more underwater excursions in Sea of Thieves? No? Well too bad because underwater stuff is going to be happening with the game’s fourth season if this teaser trailer is anything to be believed. Underwater exploring. Underwater combat. What fun.

Details on what exactly is happening with Season 4 are a bit sparse (seeing as this is a teaser trailer), but there will most certainly be things happening under the sea. Furthermore, those things have a release date of Thursday, September 23rd, so it likely won’t be too long before players learn just what’s coming with the new season. In the meantime, Sea of Thieves is 40% off on both Steam and the Windows Store, though the discount will run until September 20th for the former and September 27th for the latter.

