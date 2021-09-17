Star Citizen highlights alpha 3.15’s location-based inventory management system

Are you ready for some hot and spicy inventory management action? Then put on your three-point harness and prepare for the ride of your life, as Star Citizen’s latest video digest is all about alpha 3.15’s physicalized inventory — the five dollar term CIG is using to mean inventory that’s specific to planets, ships, and player characters.

Alpha 3.15 will replace the inventory system currently in-game, which can be accessed from anywhere, with a more localized inventory system that can range in size from a home planet all the way down to what’s in a character’s pants pockets. The new inventory system will be location specific, meaning stuff left on a planet or in a ship’s cargo will remain there and can’t be accessed unless the player is physically at that planet or ship. This effectively means personal inventory will become more vital, and it also means that defeated enemies will become lootable, as armor and weapons can be accessed from a corpse’s personal inventory.



All of these inventories will have space limitations, with planetary local inventories being the largest and backpack and armor inventories being smallest. On that subject, players will have to select their home world, which determines not only where they respawn if they die but also the place where a player’s planetary inventory will be located such as gear, equipment, or subscriber flairs.

The idea is to force players to make choices on what to bring and to coordinate among themselves on what items and weapons to carry along whenever they head out into the persistent universe. The full details can be found in the video below.