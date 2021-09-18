Diablo II recaps the backstory leading to the start of the game

While it is not like Diablo II’s lore is exactly fresh, new stuff in the gaming world, it’s entirely possible that you and everyone else has forgotten about the actual backstory to this classic action-RPG.

Ergo, to freshen memories and get people hyped about the upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected, Blizzard posted the full story of the original Diablo and how it leads up to Diablo II’s events. It’s riveting stuff with more than your RDA dose of proper nouns and perfect for fans who care about why they’re clicking so furiously.

Diablo II: Resurrected, which contains both the original and remastered version of the game, is set to launch on September 23rd. Players who pre-order it will also get a Barbarian transmog for Diablo III.