Final Fantasy XIV reveals job actions and battle changes in its latest live letter

The are changes coming to Final Fantasy XIV with the next expansion, and that includes a whole lot of changes to job actions for all 19 of the game’s jobs. (Well, changes for 17 of them; two of them will be completely new.) Last night’s live letter from the producer went into detail on all of the changes as well as sharing a trailer showing off the new abilities each job will be rocking with the 6.0 patch, and that can be viewed just below.

If you missed the letter itself, there’s a lot of information, but you can get some of the flavor from the Reddit post summarizing all of the changes . These alterations range from small but impactful (Scholar will get a new ability to improve run speed, Machinists now get a shotgun) to the major (Summoner has been wildly reworked to include summoning full primals rather than just pets). Check out the trailer for more and tune in on Monday for our full column about everything shared during the live letter.