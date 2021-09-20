Mobile 4X strategy MMO Star Trek Fleet Command makes its debut on PC today

Did you know that there’s a massively multiplayer 4X strategy game based in the Star Trek universe? Perhaps it’s because you’re one of those who shuns all things mobile gaming, but indeed there is such a game. It’s called Star Trek Fleet Command, which first made its launch to mobile devices in November 2018 with a setting originally in the Kelvin timeline but eventually expanding to other portions of the IP’s cinematic and series universe including Discovery and The Next Generation. To date, the game has seen players log over 500 million hours and wage 14 billion battles.

We bring this up not only because it’s an MMO you’ve never heard of but because the game’s horizons have expanded with an official launch to PC today. The PC version of Fleet Command promises all of the gameplay of the mobile title as well as cross-platform and cross-progression features to allow PC and mobile players to play together and bring their progress from one device to the other seamlessly.



Fleet Command is celebrating the game’s PC launch with several goodies, including a bundle of free resources for mobile players who link their accounts to the PC version, unique cosmetic avatars and frames for PC players who download the game this week, and exclusive resource bundle sales for PC players. There’s also a special sweepstakes to enter to win an ATX PC styled like a Borg Cube. The game is otherwise free-to-play, though the ability to purchase resources as well as mention of a battle pass in the most recent update notes may cause some cash shop concerns. Otherwise, those who are curious can check out a couple of guides.

