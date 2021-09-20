SEED shares blogs about multiplayer appointments, economy, Seedling interactions, and horrifying mutations

Well, I did it to myself. Last time I reported on SEED, I remarked with surprise that the devs at Klang Games only kicked out one dev blog. The fates heard me, smirked among themselves, and saw fit to send a muse to the devs so that they may release another deluge of blog posts. And I only have myself to blame.
- Players in SEED will be able to use a calendar to schedule in-game appointments to send their Seedlings out and complete tasks together. Yes, really.
- Building a colony is inextricably tied to the economy, so the devs wrote a post summarizing how it works at a brass tacks micro level.
- It’d be weird if Seedlings didn’t interact with one another, but mercifully that won’t be the case as a number of interactions are planned. Look at them, trying to be like people.
- On the subject of interaction, this other dev blog is all about Seedlish. Think Simlish but made by a studio that’s not Maxis.
- On a more personal note, the devs took a moment to write about the team’s return to the office.
- This production blog discusses the hierarchy of Seedling needs and considers what desires they would want fulfilled, all while showcasing how to communicate those desires to players.
- We’re back to talking about cities once again as this post showcases some city concept art.
- Finally, it’s not a roundup of SEED blogs unless there’s a bug of the week post, and this one’s a doozy. Say hello to Eldritch Horror Arms Guy. And the best part? The devs aren’t sure how this bug happened. Demons. That’s how, devs. Demons did it.
