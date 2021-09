SEED shares blogs about multiplayer appointments, economy, Seedling interactions, and horrifying mutations

Well, I did it to myself. Last time I reported on SEED, I remarked with surprise that the devs at Klang Games only kicked out one dev blog. The fates heard me, smirked among themselves, and saw fit to send a muse to the devs so that they may release another deluge of blog posts. And I only have myself to blame.



