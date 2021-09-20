Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning finally adds capital cities that Mythic axed

So a little Warhammer Online history lesson for you today: Originally when Mythic Entertainment was developing the game, it had plans to include up to six capital cities that would be the culmination of the RvR siege experience. However, prior to the game’s release, the studio cut that number back to just two.

What’s interesting is that a lot of work was done for two additional cities — the Dwarf City of Karaz-A-Karak and the Greenskin City of Karak Eight Peaks — and it’s these files that the Return of Reckoning crew have utilized to finally bring this content to the game, as we noted last week. Suffice it to say, this is a monumental achievement for a rogue server team, and many WAR players should be happy to finally be able to explore these grand cities.

So what’s next for this scrappy volunteer dev team? “Moving forward, we have plans to implement a new City Siege system that is different from the current City Siege that we have for Chaos and for Empire races. We have also plans to implement Land of the Dead, which is a new zone to PvP in. We plan to implement the missing dungeons and we surely plan on bringing some new siege procedures and weapons.”

Source: Press release. Cheers, muthax!