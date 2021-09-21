Elder Scrolls Online tests Deadlands DLC and new armory system

The big fall release for Elder Scrolls Online is on the way — and is in fact being tested as we speak. ZeniMax announced that Update 23 is on the test server right now for players who want to get an advance look or put the patch through its paces.

Update 23 will bring a sweeping assortment of quality-of-life improvements for everyone in the game, including an armory system that allows you to save character builds. It’ll also include curated item set drops, additional homes, and the Undaunted Celebration event.

For players who pony up for the Deadlands DLC, ZeniMax is prepared to serve them a gourmet meal of content. This covers Mehrunes Dagon’s domain, the city of Fargrave, and an assortment of collectables and achievements.