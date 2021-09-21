Final Fantasy XIV details the process of deprecating belts ahead of its next expansion

Final Fantasy XIV is going to remove your belt. Not like that; get your mind out of the gutter. The game is removing belts altogether with the launch of Endwalker, and the newest posting on the official site details exactly how this is going to work. The short version is that when the update’s early access patch drops, belts will be removed across the board and sent to the Calamity Salvager NPCs in major cities, with the sole exception being those in your inventory rather than your Armoury Chest.

Advertisement