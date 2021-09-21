Star Citizen kicks off a week-long free fly event featuring the four finalists of its community ship showdown

Those who follow Star Citizen closely are likely familiar with the Ship Showdown, an annual community event where fans pick the best ship in the game’s roster through a series of polls. That in and of itself isn’t really much to write about, but it’s the event that’s being used as a reason for another free fly event for those who aren’t closely following Star Citizen.

From now until Monday, September 27th, new or existing registrants can redeem a special code — SHOWDOWN2021 — that will get them free access to the game’s current alpha 3.14 build and the four finalists of this year’s ship showdown: the C2 Hercules, the MPUV Cargo, the 600i Explorer, and the Mercury Star Runner. The ship showdown event is also being marked by the game’s pledge store, with the top 16 ships available for purchase between now and September 23rd and the final four available to pledge until September 27th.



