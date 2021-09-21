Star Citizen kicks off a week-long free fly event featuring the four finalists of its community ship showdown

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Those who follow Star Citizen closely are likely familiar with the Ship Showdown, an annual community event where fans pick the best ship in the game’s roster through a series of polls. That in and of itself isn’t really much to write about, but it’s the event that’s being used as a reason for another free fly event for those who aren’t closely following Star Citizen.

From now until Monday, September 27th, new or existing registrants can redeem a special code — SHOWDOWN2021 — that will get them free access to the game’s current alpha 3.14 build and the four finalists of this year’s ship showdown: the C2 Hercules, the MPUV Cargo, the 600i Explorer, and the Mercury Star Runner. The ship showdown event is also being marked by the game’s pledge store, with the top 16 ships available for purchase between now and September 23rd and the final four available to pledge until September 27th.

sources: press release, official site (1, 2)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised around $350M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: