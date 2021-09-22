Amazon is publishing Glowmade’s new ‘creative online co-op experience’

What else does Amazon Games have cooking besides New World, Lost Ark, and that unnamed game from Smed? Apparently, it’s also publishing a game from English games studio Glowmade, which is best known for Fable, Little Big Planet, Battlefield, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

“Amazon Games today announced that it is expanding its third-party publishing efforts with a new project from independent studio Glowmade, who will be developing a game based on an original IP,” Amazon’s press release says. “This new project will join Smilegate RPG’s highly anticipated MMOARPG Lost Ark as part of Amazon Games’ third-party publishing portfolio.”

You know what’s coming next as you’re read MassivelyOP, and we focus on MMOs and multiplayer titles, which is what this is; Amazon says the game is a “creative online co-op experience” using an unnamed but new IP.

“We can’t wait to show the world what we’re up to,” Glowmade’s Jonny Hopper writes.

Source: Press release