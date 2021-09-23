Conan Exiles brings patch 2.6’s NPC AI improvements and building piece pickup features to PTS

The next patch for Conan Exiles is almost here, but first it has to go through some testing. What kind of testing, you might be asking? The kind that’s currently on the PTS, which seeks to “polish rough edges” players have found in the 2.5 update.

Of note is special focus to thrall and NPC AI in an attempt to combat their lack of overall environmental awareness and “quirky” behavior. The patch is also introducing the ability for players to pick up building pieces and return them to their inventory — a QoL feature that was previously modded but will soon be included in the game regularly. Otherwise, the update is full of bug fixes and some tweaks to combat. Players can check the test build’s patch notes for all of the salient details.

