Minecraft Dungeons is now available on Steam

Who wants to play Minecraft Dungeons on the PC but doesn’t want to go through the Windows store in any way? The latter part of that is a commendable and defensible sentiment no matter what. The good news is that you’ll be able to do just that with the title releasing on Steam today, giving players a chance to get in on all the blocky action that our EIC Bree already has on her Switch that has subsequently been stolen by her children.

But wait, there’s more! Literally, there’s more to this particular release, because the game is also offering its Ultimate edition. What makes it ultimate? Well, the inclusion of all six extant DLCs, every soundtrack, and high-resolution digital artwork. That’s just going to set you back an additional $20 on top of the base game’s $20 price tag. That’s pretty ultimate, so if you’re looking for some hacking and slashing of blocky polygons and want to still pay less than a full new game, it’s not a bad option.