Sea of Thieves’ fourth season is live, sending sailors to the Sunken Kingdom

Sea of Thieves’ fourth season has officially set sail this morning, and it’s packed with new content, including the Sunken Kingdom and its Siren Shrines with loot and lore for the victors.

“Valuable relics lie at the heart of each Shrine, but beware – the Sirens are sure to make their presence known to any pirate who dares trespass in their Sunken Kingdom. Anyone eager to test their mettle against the Sirens and an army of Ocean Crawlers should seek the nearest Siren Treasury. These sunken storehouses will pit pirates against an onslaught of undersea enemies, all protecting Coral treasures that will earn rich rewards from Trading Companies eager to recover what the Sirens have stolen. Fortunately, pirates can make use of sunken Merfolk Statues found in Shrines and Treasuries to safely store their loot, then meet with merfolk on the surface later to retrieve it! Sunken Kingdom locations appear on the ship’s map, and crews who seek them should watch for a tell-tale shimmer on the surface of the sea – a sure sign that a Siren stronghold lies below, ready to be explored.”

As usual, the new season also includes new renown rewards, the trial rotation, daily deeds, and new time-limited events, starting with the Halloween festival, Fury of the Damned.