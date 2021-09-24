Book of Travels will now hit early access on October 11: ‘Quality was our deadline’

After multiple delays, Might and Delight has finally picked a new date for Book of Travels’ early access: October 11th. “Quality was our deadline and today we’ve met that deadline,” the studio says.

“In the extra weeks we bought with our most recent and final delay we’ve wrangled with three pervasive issues which we called the Unholy Trio. Having fixed and repaired and pushed and pulled and repaired again, we’re ready to launch. While Braided Shore will be ready to explore a few weeks from now, please bear in mind that Book of Travels is an Early Access game — there is much to be added, some features will change, and others may need a little adaptation here and there. We’re excited that Early Access allows us to do this together with players, with their verbal input and also in response to their tracks and traces.”

MMO players will remember that Book of Travels is a picturesque and social “tiny MMO” crowdfunded back in 2019; its early access was originally planned for fall 2020 but was bumped to Q2 2021, then Q3 2021, then August 9th, then August 30th, and now to October 11th.