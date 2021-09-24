Final Fantasy XIV finishes its anniversary stories with a look behind the scenes in Ishgard

The tour of Final Fantasy XIV’s world back through fiction finally comes to a close with today’s final entry in the game’s anniversary story series, so if you’ve been enjoying this tour of the game’s various bits of lore, we’re sorry to inform you this is the end. If you’re a big fan of the politics of Ishgard, however, it’s going out on a high note as this particular entry deals with the history of Artoirel de Fortemps and the current head of Ishgard’s government, Aymeric de Borel.

