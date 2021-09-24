Here are the exact launch times for New World across the globe

The launch is coming! The launch is coming! And while you run around like a chicken with its +4 head cut off, New World wants you to take a moment to understand when the game is actually releasing for you next Tuesday, September 28th.

In addition to the massive list of server names, Amazon provided launch times for the five regions that it’s supporting. It looks like the times are staggered somewhat, although not so much that one country will have a great advantage over others. Those in North America may want to go in late to school or work to grab their names, as those servers open up first thing in the morning.

Speaking of servers, Amazon said that it’s holding additional servers in reserve to be deployed as needed if the 176 shards aren’t enough. The studio also said it will be looking into other server locations after launch (which Southeast Asian players have specifically requested).