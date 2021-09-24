Neverwinter shares details for its battle pass campaign Echoes of Prophecy starting in October

Craving a campaign to take on in Neverwinter? Then you were probably champing at the bit when the game first talked about the Echoes of Prophecy campaign that starts this coming November 1st, and now you’ve got some extra details like dates and reward information.

This campaign will offer up three different milestones, each one starting on October 1st, November 1st, and December 1st, respectively before fully concluding on January 10th, 2022. There are free and premium versions of the campaign’s battle pass, and those who have a premium pass will get several benefits including the ability to continue to earn milestones through April 30th, 2022, and complete milestones even after they’re over. That said, progress and rewards for the campaign are account-wide for everyone. Speaking of rewards, they include things like unique artifacts, companions, and a mount, as well as a hawk that can dive bomb enemies.

The campaign will be going live for PC and console players at the same time, so anyone planning to join in will want to read all of the fine details before October arrives.

