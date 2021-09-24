Skyforge brings back its Pantheon War event on alternating weekends

Wars between deities are generally considered to be a big deal, but the abundance of deities in Skyforge means that it’s kind of just a thing to do. There are so many of you around, after all. So why not fight other Pantheons (that’s Skyforge-speak for guilds, mind you) in the Pantheon Wars? You can control territories, fight other groups to maintain your hold on those territories, and earn rewards based on how effectively you help batter down other groups looking to hold territories.

If you imagine a group of onlookers watching with blasé expressions as gods fight over who gets to own a particular temple, you’re probably on the right track.

