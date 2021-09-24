Skyforge brings back its Pantheon War event on alternating weekends

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Whap whap.

Wars between deities are generally considered to be a big deal, but the abundance of deities in Skyforge means that it’s kind of just a thing to do. There are so many of you around, after all. So why not fight other Pantheons (that’s Skyforge-speak for guilds, mind you) in the Pantheon Wars? You can control territories, fight other groups to maintain your hold on those territories, and earn rewards based on how effectively you help batter down other groups looking to hold territories.

If you imagine a group of onlookers watching with blasé expressions as gods fight over who gets to own a particular temple, you’re probably on the right track.

There are limited windows for these particular battles, however, with the first such window opening up this weekend on September 26th. The wars have also undergone some changes, as well; fewer simultaneous battles can be ongoing for a given group, smaller group sizes are needed to field a defense or attack, and fewer territories are available to fight over for any given group. Hopefully this will make the fights more interesting for players.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: