Star Citizen dates its next digital CitizenCon for October 9

For fans of Star Citizen, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s almost CitizenCon time, which has revealed a number of details for this year’s event including a date: Saturday, October 9th, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The event’s website offers up information about the various panels and presentations that will be part of CitizenCon 2021, including a ship segment that promises “some much anticipated updates about a fan favorite vessel,” a look at more of the tools that craft planets in the game, a presentation that’s all about CIG’s plans to mesh servers and provide greater persistence, and a discussion about upcoming features like physicalized inventory, reputation system changes, and the next dynamic events planned for the PU. The event also plans to have several giveaways and contests as well.

More information is expected to arrive over the weeks leading up to CitizenCon, but until then, fans know at least the date and the shape of things to come.

