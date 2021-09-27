RuneScape applies extra Treasure Hunter changes and releases the Croeseus Front

The weekly update for RuneScape has once more arrived, but this time around there are some pretty sizeable changes going on. At the top of the list are some tweaks to Treasure Hunter, the lootbox-loaded side activity that has been in the game for some time now.

Readers will recall that adjustments to this activity were already applied in August, including lootbox transparency and the end of the Hearts of Ice, but other updates this week include a new UI for that showcases item reward probability in real time, changes to prizes, and an overall increase in Oddment convert rates across all rarities.



The other major highlight for this week is the arrival of the Coreseus Front to the Elder God Wars dungeon, featuring a boss that can’t actually be killed in combat but instead can be brought into a dormant state by using skilling abilities from the Mining, Woodcutting, Fishing and Hunter trees. Those who are interested in learning more about this gathering raid encounter can read more details as well as a guide.

The weekly newsletter otherwise talks up free goodies being handed out to Xbox Game Pass members, a charity bundle benefiting Special Effect available between now and October 4th, and the usual weekly patch notes.