The Elder Scrolls Online challenges players to earn community rewards in the Bounties of Blackwood event

Earning rewards in an MMORPG is well and good, but earning them in a larger communal effort is even better. It’s in that spirit of community effort that brings us the upcoming Bounties of Blackwood event to The Elder Scrolls Online, which will run between Thursday, September 30th, and Thursday, October 12th.

The event asks players to chase the Blackwood Pathfinder achievement by visiting the six locales in the Blackwood zone, which in turn contributes to an event meter that fills for every player that earns the achievement. Filling this meter will unlock a Crown Store reward bundle that all Blackwood owners can claim, including a Pellucid Swamp Jelly pet at 33%, the Shadows of Blackwood markings at 66%, and a cascading bounty box and fourth mystery prize at 100%.

On top of the communal unlock effort, ESO is offering its usual extra event goodies like bonus rewards while adventuring in Blackwood, Glorious Blackwood Legates’ Coffers for completing daily and weekly quests in the zone. and Event Tickets that can be earned and spent for mount and pet rewards. If you own Blackwood and want to get free stuff, you and other players will have some work to do this Thursday.

