EA’s Battlefield 2042 schedules open beta test for early October

Friends aren’t real friends unless they let you shoot them in the face — digitally, that is. EA is going to be testing the bonds of your true friendship early in October with the open beta test of Battlefield 2042.

The latest in the best-selling Battlefield first-person shooters, 2042’s open beta is kicking off on October 6th on all platforms for anyone who has pre-ordered the game and October 8th for the rest of you cheapskates. The test will run until October 10th.

The dev team recently penned a blog post about the RPG-like progression system, which includes XP, ribbons, levels, masteries and weapon unlocks.

Battlefield 2042 can host battles of up to 128 players, especially in its keystone Conquest game mode. The game is coming out on November 19th with a $60 price tag for PC players.