Guild Wars 2’s Shadow of the Mad King returns next week with a bonus XP event

You know, if you suffer from karamelokalampokiphobia – or more colloquially, candycornphobia – you’re not going to enjoy a lot of MMO Halloween events, and that includes Guild Wars 2’s, which literally has candy corn elementals. But for the rest of us, the Shadow of the Mad King draws near.
“Tyria’s annual Halloween festivities begin next week! From October 5 to November 2, Tyrians can pass through the barrier between our world and the Mad Realm, which is full of Halloween frights to explore, candy to collect, rewards to earn, and nightmares to inspire. Of course, that means the denizens of the Mad Realm can also visit us…”
Source: Official site
