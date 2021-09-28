Guild Wars 2’s Shadow of the Mad King returns next week with a bonus XP event

You know, if you suffer from karamelokalampokiphobia – or more colloquially, candycornphobia – you’re not going to enjoy a lot of MMO Halloween events, and that includes Guild Wars 2’s, which literally has candy corn elementals. But for the rest of us, the Shadow of the Mad King draws near.

“Tyria’s annual Halloween festivities begin next week! From October 5 to November 2, Tyrians can pass through the barrier between our world and the Mad Realm, which is full of Halloween frights to explore, candy to collect, rewards to earn, and nightmares to inspire. Of course, that means the denizens of the Mad Realm can also visit us…”

ArenaNet noted today that the Halloween isn’t the only thing happening next week; it’s running a one-week bonus event with “50% bonus EXP from all sources, 30% bonus World vs. World reward track progress, 30% bonus PvP reward track progress, and a 30% bonus to magic find” for everyone from October 5th throught the 12th. “Get a character to level 10 during the event and you’ll receive your choice of a special weapon that will increase in power along with you on the way to level 80!”