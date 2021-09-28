World of Warcraft will add glowing hand customizations to Nightborne characters in patch 9.1.5

Eliot Lefebvre
Other glows.

Do people refer to your Nightborne character in World of Warcraft as “Ol’ Glowyhands” or “McGlowhands” or “Captain Glow of the Hand Brigade”? Of course not, your hands aren’t glowing. Your eyes are glowing, but your hands remain resolutely free of light emitting effects. Clearly, this is an unsustainable state of affairs, and so it’s a good thing that Blizzard has announced that patch 9.1.5 will feature a new hand glow customization for Nightborne player characters.

While there is no direct preview of what this customization will look like just yet, the official announcement of this upcoming customization states that it’s a tricky thing to figure out but the team is confident in being able to deliver on this new customization option. The fact that it’s a thing at all, though, shows that new work is going into these options rather than just having been hasty ports of existing features. So now perhaps you really can be called “Handyglow of the New Hampshire Handyglows” by your friends.

Source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company.
